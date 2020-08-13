J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

17A West County Center, Suite A102, Des Peres • 314-965-4600; jgilberts.com/stlouis
Reservations • Required
Hours • 4-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Capacity • 25%
PPE • Masks required while, entering, exiting or away from table
J. Gilbert’s is a comfortable but classy steakhouse (and, increasingly, a place for seafood since its neighbor McCormick & Schmick closed), where the staff doesn’t mind divvying up shared entrees in the kitchen, where most bottles of wine are half-price on Sundays and where sides are included, rather than having to be ordered (for a premium) separately. JG’s started doing carryout when the pandemic shut things down; the restaurant has become pretty proficient at it. I went with friends for an early dinner on a recent weekend. It felt a little strange to go back into the dining room, but everything is well spaced — and it felt good to be served hot food in a nice restaurant. Everyone was good about maintaining distancing; the staff all wore masks, and I felt safe there. I felt it was worth the risk. By Sarah Bryan Miller
