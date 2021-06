When June 9-July 3; hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday • Where International Photography Hall of Fame, 3415 Olive Street • How much $5-$10, free for members • More info iphf.org

The International Photography Hall of Fame displays work by St. Louis’ Jack Curran, who died last fall. Curran had a passion for photographing landscapes and nature in black and white, thus the importance of and “lure” of light. By Jane Henderson