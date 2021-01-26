Q: Another season, another difference of opinion between the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty about what he should be paid. Is this headed toward a breakup?
A: There clearly is a pattern developing when it comes to the Cardinals and Flaherty not seeing eye to eye on what is value is. The Cardinals also have most if not all of the leverage at the moment, because of the current collective bargaining agreement and how it plots the path toward arbitration and free agency. One school of thought says you never take a rising young star to arbitration hearing, because sometimes scars can be made there that never really heal. Another school of thought says this his how many teams do business now, and nothing can smooth over previous disagreements like a big extension offer, if and when one comes. If the Cardinals have the sense they will never get Flaherty to agree to a deal before he tests free agency, a trade could make sense, but they would want to trade him at his highest value, and coming off a disappointing 2020 is not it. Let's see how Flaherty pitches this season, and if a contract extension is waiting for him the spring after it. It's hard to turn down that kind of certainty if and when it's offered. Flaherty's performance in 2021 could dictate if one is there or not, too.