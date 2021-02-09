Jack Flaherty

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throws under pressure from Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton during the second half of Monday's NFL game in Denver. (AP Photo)
Q: Is a trade of Flaherty in the Cards for the Cards? What about Matt Carpenter?
A: First, Flaherty. Right now? Heck no.
Later? Maybe, depending on how things go.
But even if Flaherty is determined to leave -- and I don't think that is the case at all -- then why not get the max value out of him before he departs as a free agent?
If Flaherty pitches well this season, and I expect him to, then I think the Cardinals and Flaherty sit down and have a good talk at next spring training about what his future looks like and how he might value an extension versus the risk of waiting for free agency.
Whatever bumps and bruises that have been caused by the arbitration process could be healed quickly by an extension that offers security now.
But first Flaherty has to prove he can be that ace. He wasn't an ace last season.
As for Carpenter, is there a team that wants him? Fowler was traded because Joe Maddon wanted him, and the Cardinals still winded up paying almost all of the salary.
