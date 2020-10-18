JACK FLAHERTY

Last year he was one of the top pitching performers in baseball. This year he was not. Flaherty followed his breakout campaign (11-8, 2.75 ERA) with mediocrity (4-3, 4.91 ERA). He walked 16 batters in his last 30 1/3 innings. Flaherty recorded more than 15 outs just once in eight starts after the COVID shutdown. An ugly 18-3 loss to Milwaukee ruined his ERA; he allowed nine runs while retiring nine batters. But Flaherty pitched well in his only postseason start, allowing just one run and striking out eight in six innings.
GRADE: C-minus
