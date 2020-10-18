 Skip to main content
JACK FLAHERTY
JACK FLAHERTY

flaherty

Last year he was one of the top pitching performers in baseball. This year he was not. Flaherty followed his breakout campaign (11-8, 2.75 ERA) with mediocrity (4-3, 4.91 ERA). He walked 16 batters in his last 30 1/3 innings. Flaherty recorded more than 15 outs just once in eight starts after the COVID shutdown. An ugly 18-3 loss to Milwaukee ruined his ERA; he allowed nine runs while retiring nine batters. But Flaherty pitched well in his only postseason start, allowing just one run and striking out eight in six innings.

GRADE: C-minus

