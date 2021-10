When 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

What’s popping? The answer is “What’s Poppin” rapper Jack Harlow, who not only burst through with a hit single from his album “That’s What They All Say,” but also went straight to the top as a featured artist on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” By Kevin C. Johnson