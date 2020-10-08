 Skip to main content
Jack-O-Glow Walk
Jack-O-Glow Walk

At the Jack-O-Glow Walk, bask in the eerie radiance of 100 carved pumpkins outside the St. Charles County Heritage Museum and the adjoining Centennial Trail. Enjoy music, games and a scavenger hunt with prizes, and compete for a pumpkin-carving prize.

When 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16 • Where St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1650 Heritage Landing, St. Peters • How much Free; $2 for pumpkin carving (registration required) • More info 636-255-6000; sccmo.org

