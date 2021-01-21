When Through March 31 • Where metroplays.org/jacked • How much $16 and up (free or pay-what-you-can through Jan. 24); registration required • More info metroplays.org/jacked
The fairytale “Jack and the Beanstalk” is the inspiration for this Metro Theater Company virtual production written by Idris Goodwin and directed by Jamie McKittrick. Jarris L. Williams of MTC’s “Ghost” stars as Jack, and the action is set to a hip-hop score featuring the Knuckles. Created and developed for children ages 5-11. By Calvin Wilson