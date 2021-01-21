 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Jacked!’
0 comments

‘Jacked!’

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

When Through March 31 • Where metroplays.org/jackedHow much $16 and up (free or pay-what-you-can through Jan. 24); registration required • More info metroplays.org/jacked

The fairytale “Jack and the Beanstalk” is the inspiration for this Metro Theater Company virtual production written by Idris Goodwin and directed by Jamie McKittrick. Jarris L. Williams of MTC’s “Ghost” stars as Jack, and the action is set to a hip-hop score featuring the Knuckles. Created and developed for children ages 5-11. By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports