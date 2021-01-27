Q: What do you think of a fourth line of Jacob de la Rose centering Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist?
A: No shortage of centers there. Considering Kyle Clifford isn't getting much ice time when he's out there, and that de la Rose wouldn't be getting much ice time either, it probably wouldn't have a big an impact on the bottom line. It would give the team another penalty killer, and at the rate the Blues go to the box you can't have enough of those.
Q: If Tyler Bozak is unable to play Thursday, what would you do with the lines? I’d like to get Sammy Blais some ice time, but Jacob de la Rose is more likely to step into Bozak’s penalty-kill role.
A: The options would seem to be inserting Blais on that wing or putting in de la Rose and bumping Oskar Sundqvist up. If it goes on for more than one game, I could see both options being used, since Craig Berube will want to get Blais and de la Rose games, though I think Blais would be the long-term choice. … Since de la Rose hasn't played yet this season, he could be used Thursday.