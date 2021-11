When 7 p.m. Nov. 7 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $49-$79; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

R&B stars Jacquees, Mario and Bobby V will light up the stage at the Factory for “Love in the Lou.” The show originally was scheduled for September at the Ambassador; tickets for that show will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson