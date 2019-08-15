When Reception at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, concert at 7:30 p.m. • Where Pillsbury Theatre, 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $20 • More info brewerscience.com/st-louis-mo-concert/
This is the 20th consecutive year that Brewer Science has sponsored chamber music concerts by the Jacques Thibaud String Trio. Based in Germany and performing all over the world, violin Burkhard Maiss, viola Hannah Strijbos and cello Bogdan Jianu return to perform three Missouri concerts: in St. Louis, Rolla and Columbia. They’ll be joined by pianist Tao Lin, a Steinway artist. On the program are the Mozart Piano Quartet in G minor, KV 478; Beethoven’s String Trio in G major, op. 9/1; and the Brahms Piano Quartet in G minor, op. 25. By Sarah Bryan Miller