Q: JT, now that Jake Allen is gone, are there any worries within the organization about the backup goalie situation? I know Husso had been struggling a bit in the minors. I liked the fact that Binnington had a veteran backup in Allen. I think we all kind of looked at Allen as Binnington's safety net but he wont be able to lean on that anymore.
A: That's a key question for this year, especially since there probably will be a more condensed schedule _ more back-to-backs, meaning you'll have to play the backup at times. You recall, there was a time when Husso was considered the next goalie up, rather than Binnington, so the organization has liked what it's seen in Husso. Injuries contributed to some of Husso's woes in San Antonio. But he was very strong down the stretch last season _ I believe it was 12 goals allowed over his last 10 starts. But you're right, not quite the secure feeling you got knowing Allen was backing up Binnington, at least not going in.
