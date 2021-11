When 8 p.m. Nov. 24 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $10-$20; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

St. Louis’ long-running Grateful Dead tribute band Jake’s Leg is celebrating 45 years together and is still going strong. The band includes Randy Furrer (vocals, guitar), Dave Casper (lead guitar), Joe Trunko (bass), Bill Noltkamper (keyboards), Ryan Wilhite (drums) and Dave Ashauer (audio). By Kevin C. Johnson