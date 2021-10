When Nov. 4-21; performance times vary (no Nov. 5 performance) • Where Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $15-$50; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info moonstonetheatrecompany.com

Neil Simon’s play about a novelist coming to terms with the women in his life is the debut production from Moonstone Theatre Company. Directed by Edward Coffield. By Calvin Wilson