When 8 p.m. Sunday • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street • How much $35-$45 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro has a way with his instrument, and that’s all he needs to keep fans captivated. “I just wanted to play the ukulele my way, which turns out to be very different from what everybody else has done,” Shimabukuro said in a statement. “Most people just strummed the ukulele, but I started playing melodies, and a new world opened up. I was singing through the ukulele.” Shimabukuro gained fame after his cover of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” took off on YouTube in 2005. By Kevin C. Johnson