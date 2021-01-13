Q: What does Jake Walman need to do to make the active roster?
A: The main thing he needs is roster space. The Blues will have to make salary-cap space once Vladimir Tarasenko is ready to come back, and one scenario we could see is that if injuries create a need for a defenseman elsewhere, the Blues will trade Carl Gunnarsson, a competent veteran defenseman who could help somebody out (though his defensive numbers dropped last season). Right now, Walman has got Gunnarsson and Niko Mikkola ahead of him, and Scott Perunovich is coming fast. If Walman doesn't get a chance for a look this season, his window of opportunity might have passed. Craig Berube has said a lot of defensemen will play this season.