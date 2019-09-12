When 7 p.m. Monday • Where Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $20; $10 for Webster faculty, staff and alumni; free for Webster students • More info webster.edu/student-engagement/campus-activites
Jameela Jamil, a star of the NBC series “The Good Place,” will speak at Webster University about her career that started when she was 22, discovered while teaching English in London. An activist on body-imaging issues who has struggled with eating disorders, Jamil was born with congenital hearing loss and broke her back in a car accident as a teenager. By Valerie Schremp Hahn