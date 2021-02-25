 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Beckwourth (1798-1866)
0 comments

James Beckwourth (1798-1866)

Beckwourth

James Beckwourth

Crow chief and fur trader. Born in Virginia to a white father who married an enslaved servant, Beckwourth's family moved to St. Louis County in 1810. He'd joined a fur trapping expedition, when he was adopted by a Crow tribe and helped them fight Blackfeet. He married the chief's daughter and later became chief, but he left the tribe after a few years. His name is forever attached to a passage he found through the Sierra Nevada range in 1850.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports