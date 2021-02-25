James Beckwourth (1798-1866)

Crow chief and fur trader. Born in Virginia to a white father who married an enslaved servant, Beckwourth's family moved to St. Louis County in 1810. He'd joined a fur trapping expedition, when he was adopted by a Crow tribe and helped them fight Blackfeet. He married the chief's daughter and later became chief, but he left the tribe after a few years. His name is forever attached to a passage he found through the Sierra Nevada range in 1850.