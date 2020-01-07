James M. Clavin, 2012

James M. Clavin, 34, was shot to death about 2:40 a.m. Jan. 21, 2012, during an argument with men after he left the Social House in Soulard, police said.
Witnesses saw Clavin walking in the 1500 block of 8th Street when he was shot near his vehicle. Police later said he was shot while offering his cellphone to a woman who had been stranded at the bar, and was arguing with several people.
In September 2012, the commander of the St. Louis Police Department's homicide division, said police have nothing to go on.
Witnesses heard several gunshots and saw the men run away, police said. They gave different descriptions of the shooter. Surveillance video from the bar wasn't helpful.
Clavin lived in the 8500 block of Vasel Drive in the Affton area of St. Louis County. The bar is at 1551 South 7th Street.