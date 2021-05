When 7:30 p.m. May 22 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $15-$20, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

St. Louis favorites Janet Evra and Ptah Williams team up for “New Friends, Old Favorites,” a new album focusing on the Great American Songbook. They will be joined by Kendrick Smith (saxophone), Will Buchanan (guitar) and Demarius Hicks (drums). By Kevin C. Johnson