Janice Huff

Then • I came to KSDK in 1987 from WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia. I was the morning and noon meteorologist on "Today in St. Louis" with Jennifer Blome and Art Holliday. I also worked with other legends there, like Karen Foss, Huel Perkins and John Fuller. During my time in St. Louis, I was awarded an Emmy for best weathercaster in 1988. Some of my favorite memories and places to visit were the Gateway Arch, Forest Park, the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri Botanical Garden, Union Station, restaurants on the Hill, St. Louis Cardinals baseball games at the old Busch Stadium, and listening to live blues music at the numerous clubs throughout the city. I would also make occasional trips to Chicago, Kansas City, Detroit and Indianapolis. Some of my favorite local foods were toasted ravioli and concretes from Ted Drewes. My all-time fave were the buffalo wings and fries at Culpepper’s in the Central West End. I left KSDK and St. Louis in 1990 to work for KRON-TV in San Francisco.
Now • I serve as chief meteorologist for NBC 4 New York, delivering weather reports for the station's 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. I was inducted as a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society in 2020 and am a member of the New York State Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame. I have provided weather information to tri-state viewers for more than 25 years. I joined NBC 4 New York in January of 1995 and held a variety of positions at NBC. I came to WNBC from KRON-TV, the NBC affiliate in San Francisco, where I was the primary on-air meteorologist for the station since 1991. I’m a native of Manhattan and graduated from Florida State University at Tallahassee with a major in meteorology. I am married and live in New Jersey.
