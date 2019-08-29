When 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday (candlelight walks until 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5-$16, free for members’ children • More info mobot.org
This festival, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the country, returns for a 43rd year. Sumo wrestling is back for the first time since 2015, with two demonstrations each day of the festival. Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., buy a lantern and write the name of a deceased loved one on it, then release the lantern on the lake. By Valerie Schremp Hahn