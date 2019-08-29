Subscribe for 99¢
Japanese Festival at Mo. Botanical Garden

Students from the St. Louis Japanese Language School wait to participate in an opening procession Sept. 1, 2018, at the Missouri Botanical Garden's Japanese Festival.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

When 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday (candlelight walks until 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5-$16, free for members’ children • More info mobot.org

This festival, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the country, returns for a 43rd year. Sumo wrestling is back for the first time since 2015, with two demonstrations each day of the festival. Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., buy a lantern and write the name of a deceased loved one on it, then release the lantern on the lake. By Valerie Schremp Hahn