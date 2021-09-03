The Missouri Botanical Garden has hosted its Japanese Festival — celebrating food, culture and dance — since 1977, making it one of the biggest and oldest events of its kind in the country. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The festival opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 with a ceremony in the Japanese Garden, featuring a performance by the St. Louis Osuwa Taiko drummers and St. Louis Okinawa Eisa. The festival also features sumo wrestling, a fan favorite. By Valerie Schremp Hahn