Japanese Festival
Japanese Festival

Japanese Festival

Yama (left) wrestles Byamba at the Japanese Festival in 2019 at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

When 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 4-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5-$16, free or $8 for members • More info mobot.org

The Missouri Botanical Garden has hosted its Japanese Festival — celebrating food, culture and dance — since 1977, making it one of the biggest and oldest events of its kind in the country. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The festival opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 with a ceremony in the Japanese Garden, featuring a performance by the St. Louis Osuwa Taiko drummers and St. Louis Okinawa Eisa. The festival also features sumo wrestling, a fan favorite. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

