Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Strand of Oaks

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit go the covers route on “Georgia Blue.” The new album includes “Nightswimming” (featuring Béla Fleck and Chris Thile), “Cross Bones Style” (featuring Amanda Shires), “The Truth” (featuring Adia Victoria), “Kid Fears” (featuring Julien Baker and Brandi Carlile) and “Driver 8” (featuring John Paul White). This show has been rescheduled from an earlier date; tickets for the original date will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson