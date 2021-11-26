 Skip to main content
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Strand of Oaks
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform in 2018 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

When 8 p.m. Nov. 30 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $46.50-$76.50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info ticketmaster.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit go the covers route on “Georgia Blue.” The new album includes “Nightswimming” (featuring Béla Fleck and Chris Thile), “Cross Bones Style” (featuring Amanda Shires), “The Truth” (featuring Adia Victoria), “Kid Fears” (featuring Julien Baker and Brandi Carlile) and “Driver 8” (featuring John Paul White). This show has been rescheduled from an earlier date; tickets for the original date will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson

