Javier Mendoza a.k.a. Hobo Cane

When 5 and 8 p.m. Aug. 21 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20-$25 • More info bluestrawberry.com

The Javier Mendoza Band celebrates the 20th anniversary of its popular album “Beautiful” with a pair of shows at Blue Strawberry. Mendoza will be joined by the band’s other original member, David Karns, along with accompanying musicians. They’ll perform an “MTV Unplugged”-style version of the album, which will be played in its entirety, along with more recent hits. By Kevin C. Johnson

