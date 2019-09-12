When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University, 2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles • How much $79.50-$109.50 • More info luboxoffice.com
Legendary late-night host Jay Leno, who performed in 2014 at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, is returning for a show this weekend. Since leaving "The Tonight Show," he's been keeping busy, with “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Last Man Standing” and more. But his stand-up shows — 100 each year — keep his comedic juices flowing. By Kevin C. Johnson