Jay Leno

Jay Leno participates in the "Jay Leno's Garage" panel at the The NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University, 2300 West Clay Street, St. Charles • How much $79.50-$109.50 • More info luboxoffice.com

Legendary late-night host Jay Leno, who performed in 2014 at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, is returning for a show this weekend. Since leaving "The Tonight Show," he's been keeping busy, with “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Last Man Standing” and more. But his stand-up shows — 100 each year — keep his comedic juices flowing. By Kevin C. Johnson