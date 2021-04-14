Jazz in Grand Center

Jazz fans won't want to miss what the Open Air Concert Series has planned this weekend. On Saturday, the inaugural All-Star Jazz Fundraiser Festival will feature, well, an all-star lineup. “This is a show that features some of the greatest musicians in the St. Louis metropolitan area in a setting you’ve never seen before and probably never will again,” says Kendrick Smith, who organized the event. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has the details.
And after a long career in Los Angeles, jazz drummer Dave Weckl is ready to call St. Louis home again. Music writer Daniel Durchholz chats with Weckl about his new album, which was recorded in St. Louis.
Plus, restaurant critic Ian Froeb talks with Libby Crider, co-owner of 2nd Shift Brewing, about her fears and frustrations of the past year. Ian's interview is available today for Post-Dispatch subscribers; it's part of the STL 100, a special issue of Go! Magazine you'll find in Sunday's Post-Dispatch.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor