JCC Used Book Sale

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 • Where Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive • How much $10 Jan. 23, then free admission; proof of vaccination required • More info 314-432-5700; jccstl.com
The JCC’s twice-a-year used book sale makes its winter appearance, with titles available in fiction, nonfiction, children’s and most genres. Thousands of books will be joined by video, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs. On the last day of the sale, buyers pay only $5 for as many books as they can fit in a bag. Visitors must wear masks. By Jane Henderson