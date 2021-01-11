Q: We have heard a lot about (hitting coach) Jeff Albert and all the technology he brings to hitting with monitors, widgets on the end of bats, etc. Does he also work on the mental side of hitting or does someone else handle that? All the technology in the world is useless when a two-strike fastball down the middle is taken.
A: Interesting question. An important part of it, for sure. The short answer is yes -- that is an area of interest for Albert, judging from the conversations I've had with him, from the conversations with him hitters have told me about, and even from the books/studies that he's looked into. Just from my own observation, this was clearly an area where Mark Budaska excelled, and did so at the Class AAA level before being a trusted source for hitters in the majors. And you of course know how much of a priority it was with Mark McGwire. John Mabry, by rule, was less forthcoming about anything when he was hitting coach.
Albert is definitely a student of hitting -- from tech to philosophy. That comes across even when a reporter talks to him. Now, there's only so much time in the day, and this past year there was so little time in the cage, especially after the outbreak, and the emphasis has been on Albert expanding and modernizing and harmonizing the use of tech for hitters across the organization.
The Cardinals did have a mental coach on site a year ago at spring training, and hitters have also turned to former players or personal confidants for that as well.