When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com
Blues rocker Jeremiah Johnson has been among the busiest and most booked acts in St. Louis, and this weekend he has a gig at Blue Strawberry. His 2020 album, “Unemployed Highly Annoyed,” was a top hit on Billboard’s blues albums chart. Earlier last year, he released “Heavens to Betsy,” which went to No. 1 on the same chart. Both albums were released on Ruf Records. By Kevin C. Johnson