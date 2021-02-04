 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeremiah Johnson
0 comments

Jeremiah Johnson

  • 0
Historic Downtown Association (1).jpg

A carver works on an ice sculpture at Fete de Glace in 2020 in St. Charles.

 Photo by Mary Van Winkle, Historic Frenchtown Association
Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Blues rocker Jeremiah Johnson has been among the busiest and most booked acts in St. Louis, and this weekend he has a gig at Blue Strawberry. His 2020 album, “Unemployed Highly Annoyed,” was a top hit on Billboard’s blues albums chart. Earlier last year, he released “Heavens to Betsy,” which went to No. 1 on the same chart. Both albums were released on Ruf Records. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports