Jerk Soul and Earthbound Beer

The terrific Caribbean restaurant Jerk Soul relocated this spring to Cherokee Street in Gravois Park. Jerk Soul's food would be compelling anywhere owners Zahra Spencer and Telie Woods hung their shingle, but Cherokee offers this bonus: You can head just a few blocks east and pair Jerk Soul's spicy, smoky jerk chicken with to-go beer from Earthbound Beer's walk-up window.
(While you're already on Cherokee, why not pick up dessert too, with ice cream and paletas from La Vallesana or the Taco & Ice Cream Joint?)
Jerk Soul, 3108 Cherokee Street, 314-601-3871
Earthbound Beer, 2724 Cherokee Street, 314-769-9576
