Jerk Soul and Earthbound Beer
Jerk Soul and Earthbound Beer

Jerk Soul

Judah's Jerk entree is authentically flavored half chicken, smoked and served with mac and cheese and Caribbean corn at Jerk Soul, a carry-out Caribbean restaurant near Hyde Park in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

The terrific Caribbean restaurant Jerk Soul relocated this spring to Cherokee Street in Gravois Park. Jerk Soul's food would be compelling anywhere owners Zahra Spencer and Telie Woods hung their shingle, but Cherokee offers this bonus: You can head just a few blocks east and pair Jerk Soul's spicy, smoky jerk chicken with to-go beer from Earthbound Beer's walk-up window.

(While you're already on Cherokee, why not pick up dessert too, with ice cream and paletas from La Vallesana or the Taco & Ice Cream Joint?)

Jerk Soul, 3108 Cherokee Street, 314-601-3871

Earthbound Beer, 2724 Cherokee Street, 314-769-9576

Sports