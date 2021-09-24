 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Jersey Boys’
0 comments

‘Jersey Boys’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Sept. 24-Oct. 24, performance times vary • Where Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $50-$75 • More info stagesstlouis.org

Stages St. Louis presents “Jersey Boys,” the Tony-winning jukebox musical about Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, the chart-topping 1960s group known for “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Who Loves You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and more. Stages St. Louis moved this season into a new theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News