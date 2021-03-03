 Skip to main content
Jessica Quick Hafner
Jessica Quick Hafner

Then • I worked at KSDK from 2016-2019 and had the pleasure of working with Cindy Prezsler and Mike Roberts for a short time. It was an honor to learn from them and to spend so much time with Scott Connell and Craig Moeller during my time at Channel 5. I am grateful for their expertise in forecasting St. Louis' fickle weather. The most memorable severe weather events I covered happened within a week of each other: An EF-4 tornado hit Perryville, Missouri, in February 2017, and then a week later another weaker tornado hit Wentzville. I enjoyed putting together a piece for the 25th anniversary of the Great Flood of 1993 and telling the story of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois. I won't forget covering the weekend-long winter storm in early January 2019 with nearly a foot of snow near the metro and spending hours watching people push their cars up the hill near Highway 141 at Interstate 64.

Now • Since early 2019, I have been back at the networks of Mid-Missouri, where I am the chief meteorologist for the Fox and ABC affiliates for Columbia and Jefferson City. I have enjoyed the challenges of leading the team, mentoring our younger student forecasters and planning our severe weather coverage. I've grown so much as a lead forecaster for our wild Missouri climate, and I'm always looking forward to our active days. I've enjoyed exploring the mid-Missouri trails, state parks and hidden gems with my dogs. I'm thankful for more time for pre-COVID travel with a nightside schedule. I married my St. Louis-native husband at SLU College Church in November 2020. We're in the process of building a house in Columbia. We're looking forward to hopefully watching some Cardinals baseball in person this summer.

