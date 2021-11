When 8 p.m. Nov. 11-13 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $40-$65; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Jessica Vosk, who has starred as Elphaba in “Wicked” on Broadway, brings her cabaret act to Blue Strawberry. In the show, she pays homage to musical luminaries from singer Barbra Streisand to composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim. With pianist Mary-Mitchell Campbell. By Calvin Wilson