LOCATION: Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area (JEPC) is located between Ashland and Chandlerville, Illinois, 25 miles Northwest of Springfield, Illinois, in Cass County.
Total Acres: 16,550
Huntable Acres: 16,400
Open Acres: 10,050
Timbered Acres 6,500
JEPC is characterized by rolling to steeply rolling uplands; 3,615 acres of crop land; 6,500 acres of timberland; with the balance of acres in native grass, food plots, or idled farmland.
SEASONS:
Squirrel, deer, turkey, dove, upland game, waterfowl, furbearers (trapping)
** Antlered deer must have at least four (4) points on one side to harvest.
Parking allowed in designated parking areas only; no road side parking allowed.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: (217) 452-7741.