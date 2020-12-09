Q: How much credit does Mizzou AD Jim Sterk get for the good vibes flowing out of CoMo these days?
A: Plenty.
Cuonzo Martin was Sterk's hire, so he's connected to the basketball team's ups and downs there. That one is easy.
Football is a little trickier. Sterk made the call to move on from Odom. But there are many who believe he would have hired Blake Anderson of Arkansas State without pushback from the curators, who steered him toward Drinkwitz.
Some Sterk critics will say that means Sterk should not get the credit for the Drinkwitz success, but I disagree.
How many ADs would have pulled an ego move and not had that conversation with the curators? How many would have been willing to shred a short list to consider a different candidate? Sterk loosened the reigns on his search, considered feedback and seemed to make a good hire.
No one is talking about the chaotic search now, a year after it ended.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!