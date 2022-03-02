Joanna Serenko is sharing her voice

Kirkwood native Joanna Serenko got a national audience in 2020 as a semifinalist on "The Voice." After that dreamlike experience, she returned to her "normal life," which includes studying nursing at Maryville University. But she also just released a debut album, "Best of Me," which was in the works for a few years. "I'm so exhausted, but I'm happy it's out for everybody to hear," she tells our Kevin C. Johnson. "These songs are the best versions of themselves."