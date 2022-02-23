Joe Kraft - U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army

In 1942, Joe Kraft enlisted at age 20 and he served from March 1943 to October 1945. During that time, he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving in the South Pacific. During his service, he served as a rear ball turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator during his time in the Pacific. He always told his family that he was chosen for that position because he was a small guy, only weighing about 140 pounds at the time. The ball turret hung from the belly of the plane and was a tiny, confined area and required small men to occupy the space and man the gun in a crouched position.

Joe flew 43 bombing missions from January 1945 to August 1945, for a total of 359.5 hours over South Pacific targets, with the longest mission being 14 hours and 45 minutes. He was quite the recordkeeper and was able to get the tag from each of the 43 bombs that were dropped from their plane.

For many years I don’t think we kids realized the full and complete sacrifice that our father and others like him made for us and our freedom. We do now and know it is something that we can never repay. For his service, he was decorated with the Air Medal for courageous service and meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flights in the Southwest Pacific.

Sally S., Eureka, Mo.