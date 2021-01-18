Q: The Rangers reached a deal with Joey Gallo for $6 million to avoid arbitration. A report suggests he is likely to be shopped and that the Rangers can't realistically expect much in return. If that's so, should the Cardinals be interested?
A: Joey Gallo would be someone to look at, although you're getting a ton of strikeouts on a team that already has enough chaps doing that. He has not always been much of an average hitter, but his lefthanded power is significant, if that's what you're looking for. And the Cardinals are.