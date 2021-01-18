 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joey Gallo
0 comments

Joey Gallo

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: The Rangers reached a deal with Joey Gallo for $6 million to avoid arbitration. A report suggests he is likely to be shopped and that the Rangers can't realistically expect much in return. If that's so, should the Cardinals be interested?

Rangers 1-year deals with Gold Glovers Gallo, Kiner-Falefa

The Texas Rangers have agreed to one-year deals to avoid arbitration with Gold Glove winner Joey Gallo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A: Joey Gallo would be someone to look at, although you're getting a ton of strikeouts on a team that already has enough chaps doing that. He has not always been much of an average hitter, but his lefthanded power is significant, if that's what you're looking for. And the Cardinals are.

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports