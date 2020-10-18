JOHAN OVIEDO

Dire circumstances forced him to make five starts before he was ready for the big leagues. Oviedo finished 0-3 with 5.47 ERA in those five starts. He flashed electric stuff but he often lost control. He walked 10 batters in 24 2/3 innings, hit five others and threw four wild pitches. He struck out 16 batters, but he allowed three homers. Oviedo produced reverse splits: Right-handed batters hit .311 against him with a .930 OPS while lefties struggled (.200, .645 OPS).
GRADE: D-pus
