When 8 p.m. Jan. 15 in person; noon Jan. 21-11:59 p.m. Jan. 22 online • Where The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road and online • How much In-person concert is sold out; streaming access is $22 • More info 314-567-5566; stlouisclassicalguitar.org

Swiss musician Johan Smith isn’t just an international-competition-winning classical guitarist — he’s also a founding member of the extreme-metal band Stortregn. He’ll appear in the former role Jan. 15 at the Ethical Society in a St. Louis Classical Guitar event. Smith has performed with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra, the Lausanne Chamber Orchestra and the Verbier Festival Orchestra. His debut recording for the Naxos label, featuring works by Bach, Britten, Mertz and others, was released in 2020. Due to pandemic precautions, the concert’s in-person audience is limited to 50 attendees. It will be available for streaming Jan. 21. By Daniel Durchholz