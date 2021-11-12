John C. McManus

When 7 p.m. Nov. 12 • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org
John McManus is a local military historian with a national reputation. His latest book, “Island Infernos,” is the second in a WWII trilogy about the Army’s fight in the Pacific, moving island to island in 1944. Much of what McManus details is the importance of logistics, transporting materials to support soldiers, while also dealing with tropical diseases and Japanese assaults. McManus is a professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology. By Jane Henderson