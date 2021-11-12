 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John C. McManus
0 comments

John C. McManus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7 p.m. Nov. 12 • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org

John McManus is a local military historian with a national reputation. His latest book, “Island Infernos,” is the second in a WWII trilogy about the Army’s fight in the Pacific, moving island to island in 1944. Much of what McManus details is the importance of logistics, transporting materials to support soldiers, while also dealing with tropical diseases and Japanese assaults. McManus is a professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News