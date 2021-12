When 7 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $26.75-$46.75; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

John Crist brings his “Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour” to town this weekend. The rising comedian is known for viral bits such as “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney” and “Brands That Need To Be Canceled.” By Kevin C. Johnson