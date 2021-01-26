Q: What are your thoughts on moving John Gant into the rotation? He's been a valuable reliever, but he has worn down later in the season.
A: Gant wants that chance. He has said it multiple times and even brought it up recently at the Winter Warm-Up gatherings. Gant will get that chance. It could get really interesting for the Cardinals if that fifth spot in the rotation comes down to Gant vs. Carlos Martinez, as it did Kwang-hyun Kim vs. Martinez this past summer and they befuddled us all by going with Martinez to start.
I don't think the reason you give -- wearing down toward the end of the season -- is a ringing endorsement of how he would be as a starter. Those innings would just come quicker. Now, if the Cardinals have some piggybacking going on, then Gant could be a valuable part of the rotation -- one expected to go twice through the order and then yield the mound to middle relief. If Alex Reyes wins a spot in the rotation, imaging following him with Gant as a different look. Or if Austin Gomber asserts himself and takes the spot in the rotation that he seems ready to earn and then the Cardinals follow with Daniel Ponce de Leon for a different look. They have options, and Gant is part of it.