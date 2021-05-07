 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Moreland
0 comments

John Moreland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 6:45 p.m. May 9 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $20-$25 • More info jamopresents.com

Singer-songwriter John Moreland is hitting City Foundry STL in support of his latest album, “LP5,” his first time working with a producer (Matt Pence). “I wouldn’t say that he pushed me into trying anything that I didn’t already want to do, but I think I came in with a lot of ideas that I found interesting but didn’t know how to execute,” Moreland says. “Matt was great at expanding on those things.” Moreland’s music has been featured on “Sons of Anarchy.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports