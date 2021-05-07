Singer-songwriter John Moreland is hitting City Foundry STL in support of his latest album, “LP5,” his first time working with a producer (Matt Pence). “I wouldn’t say that he pushed me into trying anything that I didn’t already want to do, but I think I came in with a lot of ideas that I found interesting but didn’t know how to execute,” Moreland says. “Matt was great at expanding on those things.” Moreland’s music has been featured on “Sons of Anarchy.” By Kevin C. Johnson