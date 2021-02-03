Q: I am concerned the Blues recently seem to not be ready for the first periods of games. … Craig Berube shouldn’t have to become “Johnny F-Bomb” to get them going. Thoughts?
A: As Tony La Russa used to say: they're men, not robots. So they're not always going to be at their best night in, night out. I thought the Blues might be a little sluggish Tuesday after the trip out west. They didn't get back to St. Louis until after 2 a.m. Monday following a back-to-back, and then had to play the next day. But Mike Hoffman's goal seemed to get them going, and they certainly didn't seem sluggish in the second period and much of the third. But your overall point is well taken. They started very slow Sunday in Anaheim, and only the work of Ville Husso in goal kept them in that game early.