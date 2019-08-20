Thanks for subscribing to the Post-Dispatch and supporting local journalism.
I'm inviting you and all of our other subscribers to an exclusive live chat Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss all things Blues.
I look forward to answering your questions and reading your comments about the NHL the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Also, be sure to join our other subscriber chats this week, featuring Dave Matter on Mizzou on Thursday and Ben Frederickson on St. Louis sports on Friday.
Jeff Gordon
St. Louis Post-Dispatch