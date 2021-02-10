 Skip to main content
Jon Hamm, professional author interviewer
Jon Hamm, professional author interviewer

Here's a little Jon Hamm news to brighten your Wednesday: The St. Louis native will interview author Michael Chabon, who will receive the St. Louis Literary Award in a virtual event April 15. And if you act fast, book editor Jane Henderson says, you can be among the 1,000 households to score free tickets to watch the event.

Chabon is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay." And Hamm — an Emmy-, SAG- and Golden Globe-winning actor — has also visited St. Louis to interview Joe Buck and Jeff Tweedy about their respective memoirs.

If you're looking for a little live music, Kevin C. Johnson says Blue Strawberry is the place to be. The intimate venue in the Central West End has kept its schedule — and its socially distant seats — filled during the pandemic.

And the weather outside may be gross, but the Missouri Botanical Garden's Climatron is a balmy 85 degrees year-round. Valerie Schremp Hahn tells you how you can visit the attraction and warm up for free.

Enjoy those stories, plus a few other early offerings from this weekend's Go! Magazine. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

