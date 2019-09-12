When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $51.95-$496.95 • More info ticketmaster.com
After taking a decade to explore other projects, the Jonas Brothers’ comeback is in full swing. Their “Happiness Begins” album, featuring “Sucker” and “Cool,” shot straight to the top of the Billboard 200 in one of the year's biggest sales weeks. An accompanying tour lands Saturday night at Enterprise Center. In a joint statement, the group said, “We can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned.” By Kevin C. Johnson