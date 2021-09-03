Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini

When 7 p.m. Sept. 7 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$499 • More info livenation.com
After a hiatus several years ago allowing the three artists to pursue other projects, there’s no denying the Jonas Brothers still have what it takes. The group brought its successful tour to Enterprise Center in 2019 and returns to visit Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Guests must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. By Kevin C. Johnson